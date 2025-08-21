Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Floods: Severe Flooding Hits Punjab Province

Aug 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, due to heavy rains, thousands of villagers living in the low-lying areas of Punjab Province were forced to leave their homes as the level of water rose in the Indus River, washing away all of the protective guide bunds and dykes constructed to support the Layyah-Taunsa Bridge.

As per reports, the severe flooding destroyed earthen homes and agricultural fields in several areas, leaving families displaced and without shelter. Due to the rising floodwaters, many struggled to save livestock amid the rising floodwaters.

It further reported that in the last 24 hours, very heavy rains were recorded in Sargodha, followed by Faisalabad, amongst other cities and significant rainfall was reported in cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a red alert across Punjab.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan SC approves bail pleas of Imran Khan

Aug 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza, Strikes 10,000 Terror Targets

Aug 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan, Bangladesh to Sign Four MoUs During Jam Kamal Khan’s Dhaka Visit

Aug 21, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan SC approves bail pleas of Imran Khan

21 August 2025 5:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza, Strikes 10,000 Terror Targets

21 August 2025 4:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan, Bangladesh to Sign Four MoUs During Jam Kamal Khan’s Dhaka Visit

21 August 2025 4:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan Monitors 22 Chinese Aircraft, 5 PLAN Vessels in Latest Incursion

21 August 2025 4:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!