Pakistan Floods: Severe Flooding Hits Punjab Province

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, due to heavy rains, thousands of villagers living in the low-lying areas of Punjab Province were forced to leave their homes as the level of water rose in the Indus River, washing away all of the protective guide bunds and dykes constructed to support the Layyah-Taunsa Bridge.

As per reports, the severe flooding destroyed earthen homes and agricultural fields in several areas, leaving families displaced and without shelter. Due to the rising floodwaters, many struggled to save livestock amid the rising floodwaters.

It further reported that in the last 24 hours, very heavy rains were recorded in Sargodha, followed by Faisalabad, amongst other cities and significant rainfall was reported in cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a red alert across Punjab.