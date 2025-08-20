Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

At Least 27 Killed as Armed Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In northern Nigeria, at least 27 worshippers were killed and several were injured when armed bandits attacked a mosque. Gunmen opened fire inside a mosque as muslims gathered to pray in the remote community of the local government area yesterday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but such attacks are common in Nigeria’s northwestern and north-central regions, where local herders and farmers often clash over limited access to land and water.

The state’s commissioner, Nasir Mu’azu, said the army and police have deployed in the area to prevent further attacks, adding that gunmen often hide among the crops in farms during the rainy season to carry out assaults on communities.

