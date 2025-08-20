Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Demands Release of All 50 Hostages from Gaza, Unlikely to Accept Partial Ceasefire Proposal

Aug 20, 2025
Israel Demands Release of All 50 Hostages from Gaza, Unlikely to Accept Partial Ceasefire Proposal

Israel is demanding the release of all 50 hostages held in Gaza, casting doubt on whether it will accept a new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that Hamas agreed to on Monday. According to the officials, the proposal was put forward by Qatar and Egypt, would see the release of around half the hostages and is almost identical to a US proposal Israel had previously accepted.

However, Israel has not explicitly rejected it but according to Israeli government spokesman David Mencer, Israel is not interested in partial deals. The proposal would see 10 living and 18 dead hostages handed over while the sides negotiated a permanent ceasefire and the return of the other hostages.                                                                                                                     

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India slams Pakistan for persecuting minorities & weaponizing gender-based violence

Aug 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Vietnam discuss ways to control maritime crimes during  6th High-Level Meeting

Aug 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: 79 killed in road accident in Herat

Aug 20, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Asian Shooting Championship: Anantjeet Singh Naruka wins gold in Men’s Skeet event

21 August 2025 12:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cricket: Indian squad for T20 Asia Cup announced; Shubham Gill Vice-Captain

21 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup; Harmanpreet Singh to Lead Team

21 August 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi wishes Naveen Patnaik speedy recovery, invites him to Delhi

21 August 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!