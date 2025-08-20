Israel Demands Release of All 50 Hostages from Gaza, Unlikely to Accept Partial Ceasefire Proposal

Israel is demanding the release of all 50 hostages held in Gaza, casting doubt on whether it will accept a new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that Hamas agreed to on Monday. According to the officials, the proposal was put forward by Qatar and Egypt, would see the release of around half the hostages and is almost identical to a US proposal Israel had previously accepted.

However, Israel has not explicitly rejected it but according to Israeli government spokesman David Mencer, Israel is not interested in partial deals. The proposal would see 10 living and 18 dead hostages handed over while the sides negotiated a permanent ceasefire and the return of the other hostages.