Sudan: 7 killed and 59 injured in artillery strike by paramilitary RSF on displaced persons camp

Oct 8, 2024

WEB DESK

In Sudan, at least seven people were killed and 59 others injured in an artillery strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displaced persons camp.

According to the Director General of Sudan’s North Darfur Health Ministry, the attack on the Abu Shouk camp spanned two days, with two fatalities on Sunday and five more yesterday. The Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organisation, condemned the shelling of civilian areas.

Sudan has been mired in conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), since April 15, 2023. According to the UN, the ongoing violence has claimed an estimated 20,000 lives and displaced millions. The city hosts three camps for displaced persons, including Abu Shouk which is home to around 1.5 million people, with 800,000 internally displaced.

