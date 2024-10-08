THE INDIAN AWAAZ

UN Chief appeals for peace in West Asia

Oct 8, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for peace in West Asia in his message to mark the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict.

In a video message yesterday, Guterres said this is a day for the global community to repeat in the loudest voice our utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the taking of hostages.

The UN Chief expressed his solidarity with all the victims and their loved ones and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Guterres emphasised that it is time for the release of the hostages and restoration of peace.

