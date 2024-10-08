THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Argentina Foreign Minister

Oct 7, 2024

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Argentina Diana Elena Mondino, along with industry and business leaders from Argentina. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand their bilateral trade and investment partnership. The two sides also focused on enhancing collaboration in sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology. The two sides highlighted the growing opportunities for collaboration, supported by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s 15th Population & Housing Census commences today

Oct 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NASA-SpaceX delay Europa Clipper mission due to hurricane Milton

Oct 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Life-threatening storm surges to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Milton approaches

Oct 7, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Chhattisgarh & Andhra Pradesh CMs

October 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Argentina Foreign Minister

October 7, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh calls for innovative technological development in India to address future threats

October 7, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CBDT forms committee for comprehensive review of Income-Tax Act

October 7, 2024