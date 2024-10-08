Jaishankar meets Argentina Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Argentina Diana Elena Mondino, along with industry and business leaders from Argentina. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand their bilateral trade and investment partnership. The two sides also focused on enhancing collaboration in sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology. The two sides highlighted the growing opportunities for collaboration, supported by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework.

