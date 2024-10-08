Sri Lanka’s 15th Population & Housing Census commences today

AMN/ WEB DESK

The collection of personal and housing information for Sri Lanka’s 15th Census of Population and Housing has commenced today.

Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics, Anoja Senavirathna, has said that census officials will visit households nationwide to gather vital data.

Speaking to reporters, she said around 50,000 officials will be engaged as enumerators in the process.

Sri Lanka usually holds a population census once every 10 years, but the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

The South Asian country’s last population census was conducted in 2012.