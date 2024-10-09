UAE launches campaign to support Lebanon amid humanitarian crisis

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates has launched a nationwide campaign to support the people of Lebanon. The campaign, titled “The UAE Stands with Lebanon,” will run from October 8 to 21, 2024. It aims to mobilize the entire UAE community, including individuals, institutions, and both public and private sector organizations, in a collective effort to provide aid to Lebanon. The aid distribution is being coordinated with international partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, is spearheading the initiative. He emphasized the UAE leadership’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese people during their humanitarian crisis and expressed confidence in the UAE community’s readiness to stand with those facing hardship.

This campaign follows a recent directive by President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for an urgent relief aid package worth US$100 million to Lebanon. As part of this effort, the UAE has already dispatched six planes carrying approximately 205 tonnes of essential supplies, including medical equipment, food, relief materials, and shelter provisions.