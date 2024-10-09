WHO deeply concerned over violence impacting Lebanon’s healthcare

AMN / GENEVA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed grave concern regarding the impact of the recent escalation of violence on the healthcare system in Lebanon.

In a video press conference, Ian Clarke, WHO Deputy Incident Manager for Lebanon, stated that, according to Lebanese data, there have been 2,083 fatalities and 9,869 injuries in Lebanon as of yesterday, including 559 deaths and 1,835 injuries resulting from airstrikes on 23rd September, marking the highest daily death toll.

Clarke noted that there have been 16 attacks on healthcare facilities since 17th September, leading to the deaths of 65 individuals and injuries to 40 others among healthcare workers. Additionally, healthcare facilities have been severely affected, with 96 primary care centres and health facilities in the south forced to shut down due to increased hostilities.

He highlighted that five hospitals have ceased operations due to structural or material damage, and four others have been partially evacuated.

Clarke further explained that Lebanon is experiencing mass displacement, with an estimated 165,000 people internally displaced in just one week.