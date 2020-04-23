Stranded labourers at Maharashra shelter become home sick

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ Maharashtra

The labourers who have been stranded for the last twenty days at the shelter at Kudal in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra District became home sick and went in depression. This was noticed by local NGOs interacting with them and they arranged psychiatric counselling for these labours.

As per suggestions received from counsellor the workers have been trained to make candles and incense sticks on behalf of Yuva Parivartan and Barrister Nath Pai Shikshan Sanstha. Now these labours are happy and busy with work. They will also get payment for work they are doing before returning to there homes when Lockdown ends.