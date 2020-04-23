10 districts in UP, one in J&K and Ladakh is Covid-free now

WEB DESK

In a positive development in the corona crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared 10 districts across the state as Corona free. These districts include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambi as they have zero active Covid-19 positive cases. Meanwhile, with 112 new corona positive reported in last 24 hours, the state’s tally rose 1,449.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that coronavirus was presently active in 53 districts in the state. 21 deaths have occurred in the state including one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandhshear, Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh, while three deaths have been reported from Meerut, five from Moradabad and six from Agra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday reviewed the districts with over 10 Covid-19 cases and directed officials to strictly implement lockdown in these districts. During his meeting he said that those who violate lockdown should be strictly dealt.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that the number testing laboratories in the state were being increased. Government has approved setting up of testing labs in Aligarh, Moradabad and Saharanpur.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama has become the first Corona virus-free district of the Union Territory.

All the three positive COVID-19 patients from the district had underwent the necessary quarantine and have now successfully recovered. This had been possible with the precautionary measures adopted by the residents and with the joint efforts of the medical staff and the Pulwama District Administration.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kargil district has been declared COVID-19 free. The move comes following the discharge of fourth corona positive patient from hospital after his test came negative for second consecutive times. All the four positive patients of Kargil district have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. Additional District Magistrate Kargil, Sonam Chosjar has said there is no positive case of COVID-19 in Kargil now as fourth positive case from Sankoo area of the district was also discharged yesterday.

The patient was given a warm farewell from the dedicated Covid Hospital by the doctors, para medics and magistrate on duty with claps and garlanding with traditional Khataks.

Administration also discharged the close contacts of the 4th positive patients from Shakar Chiktan from quarantine.

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan congratulating the people of Kargil, doctors, paramedics and all front-liners for their efforts to make Kargil Covid Free. He urged the people to obey the directions of the administration as the threat is still there.