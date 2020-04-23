Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2020 04:09:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bihar govt to intensifies tracking, testing of suspected cases of COVID 19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Anwarul Hoda/ Patna

Bihar Government has accelerated the work of tracking, tracing and testing of suspected cases of Coronavirus in order to contain the pandamic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked health officials to increase the capacity of isolation wards in all district hospitals. Mr. Kumar also instructed them to increase the capacity of quarantine centres. The Chief Minister said, there is an increase in number of positive cases,but people should not panic as most of the new cases are related to a single positive person.

Meanwhile, number of positive cases has gone up to 147 with 21 more cases during past 36 hours. Eight fresh cases have come up in Patna taking the total to 16 in the state capital. Patna’s Khajpura locality has been declared. Altogether 103 positive cases have been reported from districts of Nalanda, Siwan, Munger and Patna districts of the state. There are 98 active cases in the state. While 42 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital. For the first time three migrant workers have tested positive for Corona virus in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!