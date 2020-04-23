Bihar govt to intensifies tracking, testing of suspected cases of COVID 19

Anwarul Hoda/ Patna



Bihar Government has accelerated the work of tracking, tracing and testing of suspected cases of Coronavirus in order to contain the pandamic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked health officials to increase the capacity of isolation wards in all district hospitals. Mr. Kumar also instructed them to increase the capacity of quarantine centres. The Chief Minister said, there is an increase in number of positive cases,but people should not panic as most of the new cases are related to a single positive person.

Meanwhile, number of positive cases has gone up to 147 with 21 more cases during past 36 hours. Eight fresh cases have come up in Patna taking the total to 16 in the state capital. Patna’s Khajpura locality has been declared. Altogether 103 positive cases have been reported from districts of Nalanda, Siwan, Munger and Patna districts of the state. There are 98 active cases in the state. While 42 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital. For the first time three migrant workers have tested positive for Corona virus in the state.