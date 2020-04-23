Over 90% deaths reported in Gujarat due to COVID-19 are of elderly people with comorbidity

AMN

Gujarat Government today said that over 90 percent of deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19 are of elderly people with comorbidity.

Principal Secretary of Department of Health Dr Jayanti Ravi said maximum cases reported in the state are elderly people with some other medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension etc. Most of them have succumbed to death were found COVID-19 positive due to low immunity. She also clarified that there are no plans for cutting down the daily tests. She further said, the State Government has a capacity to conduct around 3000 COVID-19 tests per day which will be continued even afte