“Stop Ads That Say NRC Won’t Be Implemented”: HC To Bengal Govt

AGENCIES / KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court has asked West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take off air all ads that say West Bengal will not implement the amended citizenship law and the citizens’ list should be taken off air,

The order by a division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Radhakrishnan came after several petitions were filed against the Bengal government for airing the ads against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC amid protests.

Ms Banerjee has said her government won’t implement the new law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), meant to eventually help purge illegal migrants, which Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP ministers have said the government plans to take across the country after its introduction in Assam earlier this year.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta on behalf of the Bengal government said the ads have been taken off air for now; however, the petitioners said the ads were still visible on the website of the West Bengal Police.

The court will hear the matter next on January 9.