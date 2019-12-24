FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 09:25:35      انڈین آواز
Ad

5558 DETAINED FOR ANTI CAA PROTEST IN UP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / LUCKNOW

In uttar Pradesh five thousand five hundred fifty-eight persons have taken into custody and action is being taken against them. Police are also keeping a close eye on social media platforms and 81 FIRs has been filed and 120 people are arrested for posting objectionable content.

Police have also released a photograph of the alleged rioters and appealed to the general public to give information about them.

Lucknow police have claimed to arrest key conspirators of the violence that erupted on 19th of this month during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said that all three are members of organization Popular Front of India (PFI) and were arrested for instigating violence in Lucknow and other districts of the state.

Police also claimed seizures of objectionable CDs and Pamphlets from them.

The situation in the state is normal and there are no reports of any untoward incident. As per the information provided by DGP office a total of 213 FIRs has been filed till yesterday and 925 persons arrested in case of the violence.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped by Meerut police near Partapur when they were trying to go to Meerut to meet the families of the persons died during the protests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Motorsport; Bengaluru’s Karthik and Hyderabad’s Adithya claim JK Tyre National Karting Championship

HSB/ Chennai Bengaluru’s Karthik Muthusamy and Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja held on to their nerves to emerge o ...

Top professional golfers for season-ending TATA Steel tour championship

HSB/ Jamshedpur Top 60 golfers of the country from the current TATA STEEL PGTI Order of Merit along with 15 in ...

Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Anish, Sweep National Titles

HSB/ Bhopal Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker and Haryana state-mate Anish Bhanwala sw ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!