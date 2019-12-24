5558 DETAINED FOR ANTI CAA PROTEST IN UP

AGENCIES / LUCKNOW

In uttar Pradesh five thousand five hundred fifty-eight persons have taken into custody and action is being taken against them. Police are also keeping a close eye on social media platforms and 81 FIRs has been filed and 120 people are arrested for posting objectionable content.

Police have also released a photograph of the alleged rioters and appealed to the general public to give information about them.

Lucknow police have claimed to arrest key conspirators of the violence that erupted on 19th of this month during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said that all three are members of organization Popular Front of India (PFI) and were arrested for instigating violence in Lucknow and other districts of the state.

Police also claimed seizures of objectionable CDs and Pamphlets from them.

The situation in the state is normal and there are no reports of any untoward incident. As per the information provided by DGP office a total of 213 FIRs has been filed till yesterday and 925 persons arrested in case of the violence.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped by Meerut police near Partapur when they were trying to go to Meerut to meet the families of the persons died during the protests.