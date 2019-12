AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Cabinet today approved expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updation of National Population Register (NPR).

Cabinet also approved creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff of the rank of 4-Star General with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs(to be created under Min. of Defense) and will function as its Secretary