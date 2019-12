Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Cabinet today approved creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff of the rank of 4-Star General with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs(to be created under Min. of Defense) and will function as its Secretary .

UNION Cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updation of National Population Register (NPR).