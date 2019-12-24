FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 07:53:40      انڈین آواز
Hemant Soren stakes claim to form new Govt in Jharkhand

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator party leader Hemant Soren today staked claim to form new JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in the state. Talking to MEDIA here, Mr Soren said he has sought time to meet Governor Draupadi Murmu tonight at 8pm in this regard.

Earlier the Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren was today elected as legislator party leader. This decision was taken by the party of new legislators meet in Ranchi. Party President Shibu Soren chaired the meeting at his house.

Congress legislature party meeting is underway to elect its leader. A meeting of Grand Alliance partners will take place tonight where Hemant Soren will be elected as leader of the coalition.

The alliance has won 47 seats out of 81 assembly seats, while BJP got 25 seats. JMM bagged 30 and the Congress 16 seats. On the other hand Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and AJSU have won 3 and 2 seats respectively. While RJD, NCP and CPI-ML have bagged 1 seat each.Two independent candidates were also elected.

Meanwhile Hemant Soren today met Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Chief Babulal Marandi at his residence and sought his support for the development of the state. Marandi today announced to provide unconditional support to the Grand-alliance government. Mr Marandi said that his party has fought the elections for the common cause, so he has taken decision.

