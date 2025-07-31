Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US stocks show mixed trends after short-term interest rate remains unchanged

Jul 31, 2025

US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped around 0.4 per cent, S&P 500 ended over 0.1 per cent down, while Nasdaq Composite Index added over 0.1 per cent.

 Earlier, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in post-meeting news conference said that recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year.

        The latest policy decision was made by a 9-2 vote, with two Fed governors dissenting for the first time in more than 30 years.

        On economic front, Gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of three percent in the second quarter of 2025, according to the advance estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. This follows a contraction of 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year.

