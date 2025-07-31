Final Trade July 31: Markets End Lower Amid Late Sell-Off; Sensex Drops 296 Points

Analysts attribute the volatility to global uncertainty stemming from fresh trade barriers announced by the US, including a 25% tariff on Indian imports. Domestic investors are also treading cautiously ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and global central bank cues.

Benchmark Indian equity indices closed Thursday’s trading session in the red, weighed down by a sharp sell-off in the final trading hour. After opening weak due to concerns over US tariffs, markets briefly recovered in afternoon trade but failed to hold onto gains, ending the day with modest losses.

The BSE Sensex fell by 296 points to settle at 81,186, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 87 points to close at 24,768. Broader market sentiment also remained subdued, with the BSE Mid-Cap index down by 0.7% and the Small-Cap index shedding over 0.8%.

Stock Highlights

In the Sensex basket, 22 out of 30 stocks ended in negative territory.

Tata Steel emerged as the biggest laggard, slipping 2.2%, followed by Sun Pharma down 1.7%, and Adani Ports losing 1.5%.

On the gainers’ side, Hindustan Unilever surged 3.5% on strong buying interest. Eternal climbed 1.4%, and ITC gained 1%.

Sectoral Trends

Out of the 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 19 ended in the red.

Major drags included:

Telecom , which fell 1.8%

, which fell Oil & Gas , down 1.5%

, down Auto, which declined 1.4%

On the flip side, FMCG advanced 1.1%, buoyed by strong gains in consumer-focused stocks, while Services saw a mild rise of 0.3%.

Market Sentiment

Analysts attribute the volatility to global uncertainty stemming from fresh trade barriers announced by the US, including a 25% tariff on Indian imports. Domestic investors are also treading cautiously ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and global central bank cues.

The overall market mood remains cautious with a selective buying approach, especially in defensive sectors like FMCG, as participants await clarity on trade developments and economic outlook.