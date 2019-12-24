FreeCurrencyRates.com

Why not include Muslims in CAA, asks BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose

Chandra Kumar Bose

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the growing protests against the new citizenship law, Chandra Kumar Bose, BJP vice-president for West Bengal and grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,today questioned questioned why the legislation does not include Muslims. In a series of tweets, Bose said India shouldn’t be equated with any other nation as it is a country open to all religions and communities.

“If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating — Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent…If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come,so there’s no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true- what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?” Bose wrote on Twitter.

His tweet comes hours after BJP working president JP Nadda led a rally in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan. Pakistan is among the three countries from where non- Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship if they meet the criteria…” Nadda had said during the rally.

