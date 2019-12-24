Rahul, Priyanka Stopped meeting families of those killed in Anti CAA protests

AMN

CONGRESS leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped today outside Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where they were headed to meet the families of those killed in protests against the citizenship law last week.

Around six people were killed in protests at Meerut against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The police reportedly told the Congress leaders that they cannot visit Meerut as a ban on large gatherings is in place.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped today outside Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where they were headed to meet the families of those killed in protests against the citizenship law last week.

Around six people were killed in protests at Meerut against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The police reportedly told the Congress leaders that they cannot visit Meerut as a ban on large gatherings is in place.

Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC GS Smt. @priyankagandhi were stopped outside Meerut by the Police. They offered to travel in a group of 3 people, however, they were still stopped. They were on the way to meet families of victims of the violent anti-CAA protests in UP. #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/3i2R5uoMhs — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019