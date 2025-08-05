Cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali Village Triggers Flash Floods and Widespread Damage

AMN / WEB DESK

A cloudburst struck Dharali village in the Harsil region of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, this afternoon, causing the Kheer Ganga river to swell suddenly and trigger a devastating flash flood. Heavy debris in the Dharali market area has led to severe damage to buildings, hotels, and shops, according to the District Emergency Operations Center.

So far, four people have been confirmed dead, and several others are reported missing. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district administration actively involved.

Government Response and Rescue Efforts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with senior officials. He confirmed that people are being relocated to safer areas on a priority basis , and all necessary support systems have been activated, including: Contact with the Indian Air Force for aerial support. Beds reserved at nearby government hospitals and AIIMS Rishikesh . Ambulances deployed , and local residents evacuated as a precaution. Ongoing coordination from the State Emergency Operations Center in Dehradun .

National Leadership Reactions

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the affected families and wished for the success of rescue efforts via a social media post.

Helpline Numbers Issued

District Emergency Operations Center – Haridwar

📞 01374-222722

📱 7310913129, 7500737269

☎️ Toll-Free: 1077

State Emergency Operations Center – Dehradun

📞 0135-2710334, 2710335

📱 8218867005, 9058441404

☎️ Toll-Free: 1070