ANTI CAA PROTEST IN BIHAR: RJD BANDH BADLY AFFECTS NORMAL LIFE

AMN / A HODA / PATNA

Bihar bandh called by Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC has evoked effective response in several parts of the state. Rail and vehicular traffic has been affected in several places.

Bandh supporters stopped trains at Darbhanga, Jahanabad, Biharsharif, Pawapuri and Bhabhua railway stations. Protestors also blocked highways burning tyres on roads at several places in Vaishali, Sheohar, East Champaran, Araria Bhojpur, Lakhisarai and Katihar districts. Markets, shops and schools are closed as precautionary measures in some parts of the state.

Large number of police and security personnel have been deployed to tackle any untoward incident. Prohibitory orders has been imposed at several places to restrain gathering of protesters. Drone cameras have been pressed into the service to keep a vigil on march and procession of bandh supporters.