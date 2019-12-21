North India continues to be in grip of cold wave

WEB DESK

The severe cold wave continued to sweep North India with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall yesterday, Met Department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the state today.

Severe cold wave conditions have gripped Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the snowfall. Met office has predicted widespread rain and snowfall in the two union territories over the next two days.

The national capital is also in the grip of intense cold coupled with dense foggy which led to the cancellation of flights and delay in train services. Officials at the Delhi airport said 19 flights were cancelled and five diverted as the dense fog yesterday.

Railway officials said more than 100 trains were delayed. Weathermen have forecast severe cold conditions accompanied by light rain drizzle in Delhi today.

A cold wave swept Punjab and Haryana also. Hisar recorded the lowest temperature across the two states at 4.5 degrees Celsius.