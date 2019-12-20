FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 01:39:03      انڈین آواز
Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Gets Life in Jail in Unnao Rape Case

AMN

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of life by a Delhi court in Unnao rape and abduction case.

The Court ordered a compensation of 10 lakh rupees to the victim and imposed a fine of 25 lakh Rupees on Sengar.

The Court in its order said, it does not find any mitigating circumstance. It said, Sengar was a public servant and he betrayed the faith of people.

“This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was public servant and betrayed people’s faith,” District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said, turning down the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him. The conduct of 53-year-old Sengar was to intimidate the rape survivor, it said.

“The convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar is hereby sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural biological life in terms of Section 376 (2) Indian Penal Code,” the court said.

Kuldeep Sengar has been also ordered to deposit Rs 25 lakh within a month; Rs 10 lakh of which will be paid as compensation to the rape survivor. Failure to deposit the amount, the court warned, will lead to seizure of property to ensure compensation is provided to the family.

The court has directed the CBI to continue assessing threat perception of the survivor and her family members every three months and directed the family continue to reside in rented accommodation made available by Delhi Commission for Women for one more year. The rent of the accomodation will be paid by the UP government, it said.

The court had on Monday convicted Kuldeep Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, has been acquitted on “benefit of the doubt”.

