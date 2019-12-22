1100 academicians come in support of CAA

AMN / NEW DELHI

Over 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons have released a statement in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, IIM Shillong Chairman Shishir Bajoria, Nalanda University Vice Chancellor Sunaina Singh, JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Senior Fellow at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and journalist Kanchan Gupta.

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism. They also noted that an atmosphere of fear is being created in the country, leading to violence in several parts. They said the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils the long-standing demand of providing refuge to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They also congratulated the Indian parliament and government for standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilizational ethos of India.