No instructions to track students’ social media posts on CAA protests: MHRD

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Human Resource Development Ministry has clarified that Government has not asked IITs, IIMs, and Universities to track students’ social media posts amid Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

In a series of tweets, HRD Ministry said, no such instructions have been issued to IITs, IIMs or any other institution by the Ministry.

The clarification came following news stories published in some news media that the government has asked these educational institutions to track students’ social media posts. The Ministry said the news items have been published without the verification of facts and are incorrect.