Sri Lanka successfully controlling COVID-19: Rajapaksa

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said his country has been successfully containing and controlling the COVID-19 threat.

Addressing the Online Summit level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group for COVID, Mr Rajapaksa said, out of the total PCR tests conducted so far, only three per cent has been confirmed as infected and the death rate is at a very low level of 0.97 per cent. His comments came as 33 persons were tested positive of COVID yesterday bringing up the number of active cases to 553.