Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 07:10:17      انڈین آواز

French president confident US will join pledge for research to find vaccine

WEB DESK

French president Emmanuel Macron said he is confident that the United States will join a global pledge for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus. World leaders, organizations and banks Yesterday pledged to give 7.4 billion euros during a videoconference summit hosted by the European Union.

The U.S., along with Russia, were notably absent from the event.
Macron, who donated 500 million euros on behalf of France, noted that the U.S. are on the sidelines but added that it doesn’t compromise or slow down the initiative.

Speaking from the Elysee palace, he said he discussed the issue with President Donald Trump and is convinced that the U.S. will at some point join the initiative, consisting in finding a vaccine as quickly as possible and making it available to all countries. Macron added that his government is in a permanent dialogue with the Trump administration and with American companies.

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

