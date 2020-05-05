Latest News

इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 07:10:24      انڈین آواز

Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh nominated as OECD envoy: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as his envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Ms Singh is currently Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the State Department.

According to the nomination sent to the Senate by the White House, she will be the US Representative to OECD with the rank of an Ambassador. Paris-based OECD is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 36 member countries to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

Ms Singh has previously served as the acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department.

She also previously served as the Deputy Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She was the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

