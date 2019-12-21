FreeCurrencyRates.com

21 Dec 2019
Sonia Gandhi misleading people over CAA, says Nirmala Sitharaman

AMN


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a statement, she alleged that the Congress and parties like TMC, AAP and Left are spreading fears by linking the Citizenship Amendment Act with the NRC, which is not yet formulated.

“Brute Force To Suppress Dissent”: Sonia Hits at Govt On CAA

She appealed to protestors to read the law and seek clarification if they needed one and urged them to stay away from the forces which are misleading them and using violence and spreading fear among citizens.

Earlier, criticizing the NDA government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Sonia Gandhi had said that people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government. In a video message, she alleged that the Centre is showing disregard to people’s voice.

