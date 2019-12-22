BJP to hold massive outreach programme on CCA

AMN

The BJP has announced a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties’ lies and inform the people about the details of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by BJP Working President JP Nadda to formulate the party’s strategy over the issue. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said, the party within next 10 days will contact more than three crore families about the CAA.

He said the BJP will also organise rallies in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country to inform the people about the new law. Mr Yadav also accused opposition parties, especially the Congress, of spreading misinformation on the Act.