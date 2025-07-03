Bihar BJP Must Fight Against RJD-Cong Misinformation: Rajnath Singh

RAJNATH SNGH

Staff Reporter / Patna

— Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday called upon BJP leaders and karyakartas in Bihar to actively counter the false narratives being spread by the RJD-Congress alliance, especially those wrapped in constitutional rhetoric. Speaking at the BJP State Working Committee meeting at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, Singh urged the party to highlight the people-centric achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 11 years.

Calling RJD’s past rule “Jungle Raj”, Singh said the people of Bihar remember the era of lawlessness, casteism, and stagnation. He accused RJD of being anti-backward and anti-Dalit, alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav disrespected icons like Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. “Their politics is only about staying in power,” Singh asserted, “while the BJP works to empower citizens with dignity and self-respect.”

He emphasized that Bihar BJP must take the lead in exposing opposition propaganda and in spreading awareness of the Modi government’s transformative schemes, especially in rural infrastructure, housing, health, and digital governance.

Singh also highlighted India’s progress under PM Modi in the defence sector — from being the world’s largest importer to becoming a major exporter of defence equipment worth over ₹24,000 crore to 100 nations. He said this figure is projected to cross ₹50,000 crore by 2029. He also cited India’s successful cross-border strike, “Operation Sindoor,” as a symbol of India’s new strategic assertiveness.

With Lok Sabha elections looming, Singh’s speech served as a clear message to Bihar BJP: remain united, proactive, and unwavering in holding the ground against opposition’s misleading campaigns.