Ravindra Chavan appointed as BJP state president of Maharashtra

Jul 3, 2025
BJP leader Ravindra Chavan appointed as new state president of Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Chavan has been appointed as the new state president of Maharashtra. The official announcement was made by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Mr Rijiju criticised the Congress party, accusing it of misleading the public by spreading false narratives about a threat to the Constitution during Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the three-language policy. Clarifying the state government’s position, Fadnavis affirmed that Marathi has always been given the highest priority and that it is mandatory in the state’s education system. He further added that we are not against the Hindi language and take pride in all Indian languages.

