Himachal Pradesh: 51 people killed & 21 missing amidst monsoon fury

Jul 2, 2025

WEB DESK

The monsoon is fully active in Himachal Pradesh, and the recent heavy rainfall, landslides, and cloudburst incidents have caused significant loss of life and property. So far, 51 people have died in rain-related incidents, over a hundred have been injured, and 21 people are still missing. Due to rainfall and landslides, hundreds of roads across the state are blocked, and drinking water and power supply have also been affected in several districts. 

During the past 48 hours, heavy monsoon rains, landslides, and cloudbursts have caused extensive devastation in the state. Mandi district has been the worst affected due to cloudbursts and heavy rains, where five people have died and 15 are still missing. NDRF, SDRF, and administrative teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. In the district, 24 houses and 12 cowsheds have also been damaged. Across the state, 406 roads are blocked for traffic due to heavy rains and landslides. In addition, 1,515 electricity transformers and 171 water supply schemes have also been affected. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of the state even today.

