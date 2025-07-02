Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Karnataka govt appeal in HC against CAT decision to revoke suspension of IPS officer

Jul 2, 2025
The Karnataka government has appealed to the High Court against the Central Administrative Tribunal’s decision to revoke the suspension order of IPS officer-Inspector General of Police, Vikas Kumar in connection with the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede incident. The stampede occurred during the felicitation of the winning IPL cricket team, Banglore Royals in last month in which 11 people killed and several others were injured
Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty submitted a request for an urgent hearing. When the court questioned the urgency, he responded that the officer is preparing to resume duty due to CAT’s order, hence the need for immediate hearing. The High Court scheduled the hearing for tomorrow.

