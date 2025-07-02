Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Uttarakhand: 3 Kanwars die, 18 injured in road accident

Jul 2, 2025
Uttarakhand: 3 Kanwar pilgrims die, 18 injured in road accident

In Uttarakhand, three Kanwar pilgrims died and 18 others were injured when a truck carrying them met with an accident at Tachila on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Tehri district today. Police and SDRF teams rescued the injured from the truck and admitted them to Narendra Nagar Hospital. Three of the seriously injured were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. All the Kanwar pilgrims were residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

