President Murmu pays tributes to tribal warriors on Hul Diwas

Hul Diwas is being observed today to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the Santhal people in their fight for freedom and justice against the British East India Company. This rebellion, also known as Santhal Hul, which began on June 30, 1855, was a significant uprising against the oppressive policies of the British colonial rule and the exploitation by moneylenders. The Santhals, led by Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, along with their sisters Phulo and Jhano, mobilised a large number of tribal youth to fight for their rights and against the injustices they faced. This rebellion was a pivotal event in India’s freedom struggle and is remembered for its grassroots leadership and impact on tribal rights. While the rebellion was ultimately suppressed, it led to the enactment of the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act of 1876 and the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act of 1908, which aimed to safeguard tribal land rights and cultural autonomy. The Santhal Hul is considered a crucial precursor to the broader anti-colonial movement in India, inspiring later tribal revolts and contributing to the narrative of self-determination among indigenous populations.

