BJP team in Kolkata over law college rape; Deb links accused to TMC

BJP central team, constituted by the party president Jagat Prasad Nadda, reached Kolkata to look into the rape incident at the law college. The team will collect information regarding the heinous incident and submit a report to the party president. They will visit the college later in the day. Among others, the former chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, is in the team. He said the law and order situation in West Bengal has completely deteriorated. He alleged that it is clear that the accused are linked to the Trinamool Congress, and women are not safe in the TMC regime.

Post navigation