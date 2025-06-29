PM Modi praises Patoda for setting an example for others

AMN/ WEB DESK

Patoda, a small village in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district, has achieved a mile stone by becoming a Carbon Neutral village and for its excellent work in cleanliness and environment conservation. The village got a special mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in today’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

Patoda village has set a strong example for others. Here, no one throws garbage outside their homes. The village has a proper system to collect waste from every house. Even dirty water is cleaned before it goes into the river. People in the village even perform last rites using cow dung cakes instead of wood, and plant a tree in memory of the deceased using the ashes.

The Prime Minister appreciated how small, good habits followed together by everyone can lead to big changes.

Reacting to this, Sarpanch Smt. Jyoti Shinde said that they are very happy and proud that their village has been mentioned by the Prime Minister. Jyoti said this is the result of the hard work of all villagers and special mention Mann Ki Baat programme motivates them to continue working for a cleaner and greener Patoda.