Punjab Govt suspends 26 prison department officials for dereliction of duty & negligence

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Punjab Government has suspended 26 officers and employees of State Prisons Department for dereliction of duty and negligence. These include Jail Superintendents, Assistant Superintendents and Warders from Mansa, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Goindwal Sahib, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Bhatinda and Pathankot Jails. Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that illegal activities, misbehaviour, indiscipline, absence from duty and activities like involvement with prisoners will not be tolerated at all. Early this year also, senior officers of Sangrur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur Jails were arrested for their involvement in supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates in lieu of money.