Char Dham Yatra suspended for next 24 hours due to heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

AMN/ WEB DESK

A cloudburst near Silai Band in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand early this morning has left nine workers missing at an under-construction site. A large-scale rescue operation is underway, with NDRF, SDRF, and police teams at the site. A total of nineteen workers were present at the site, and ten have been rescued safely. Local residents are also assisting in the search. Due to continuous rainfall, the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have been blocked in the state.

As a precaution, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for a day amid fears of landslides. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun to assess the situation. The MeT Department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain in seven districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.