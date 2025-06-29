Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Severe monsoon rains claim 17 lives in Himachal Pradesh

Jun 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall over the past few days. Rain-related incidents in recent days have claimed 17 lives so far, and property worth crores of rupees has been damaged.

Heavy rainfall continues across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the capital, Shimla. Water levels in all major rivers and streams in the state have risen. So far, 17 people have lost their lives in incidents related to heavy rain, cloudbursts, and floods. Moreover, property worth over rupees 300 crore has been damaged. Additionally, 37 roads are still blocked due to landslides. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the state for the next two days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi praises Patoda for setting an example for others

Jun 29, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 26 prison department officials for dereliction of duty & negligence

Jun 29, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Char Dham Yatra suspended for next 24 hours due to heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

Jun 29, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi praises Patoda for setting an example for others

29 June 2025 5:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 26 prison department officials for dereliction of duty & negligence

29 June 2025 5:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Char Dham Yatra suspended for next 24 hours due to heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand

29 June 2025 5:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Severe monsoon rains claim 17 lives in Himachal Pradesh

29 June 2025 5:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!