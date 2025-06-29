Severe monsoon rains claim 17 lives in Himachal Pradesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall over the past few days. Rain-related incidents in recent days have claimed 17 lives so far, and property worth crores of rupees has been damaged.

Heavy rainfall continues across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the capital, Shimla. Water levels in all major rivers and streams in the state have risen. So far, 17 people have lost their lives in incidents related to heavy rain, cloudbursts, and floods. Moreover, property worth over rupees 300 crore has been damaged. Additionally, 37 roads are still blocked due to landslides. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the state for the next two days.