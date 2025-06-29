Kerala: Spillway shutters opened at Mullaperiyar dam as water level rises

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts

AMN/ WEB DESK

As rain continues, the spillways of the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki district of Kerala has been raised. This is to maintain the water level in the dam at the rule curve level of 136 feet. The water level had crossed 136 feet by 10 pm last night. Thirteen spillway shutters of the dam has been opened around 12 noon. 250 cubic feet per second of water is being discharged to the Periyar River. The district administration has issued alert in Idukki as the Periyar is overflowing its banks. Steps have been completed to relocate 3220 people from 880 families, residing along its banks.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to continue in parts of Kerala in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts today. Fishermen along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts have been advised not to venture into sea. Strong winds are also possible in these regions.