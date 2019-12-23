FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2019 05:55:54      انڈین آواز
Ad

Jharkhand Demolished Arrogance Of PM Modi, Amit Shah: Nawab Malik

Leave a comment
Published On: By
navab malik Reaction zarkhand election | झारखंडच्या जनतेने मोदी-शहांचा अहंकार धुळीस मिळवला: नवाब मलिक | Lokmat.com

WEB DESK

Commenting on the expected grand victory of Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today said the people of Jharkhand have demolished the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party’s politics based on sentimental issues like the Citizenship Act.

“The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP, saying tribals and the poor people of Jharkhand have rejected the Amit Shah-led party.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said as the BJP looks set to lose Jharkhand after failing to retain power in Maharashtra, it raises question whether people are now trusting the Amit Shah-led party or not.

“They (BJP) earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues… They seem to have been hit by raising of issues like the NRC,” Ms Kayande said.

As per trends available for the Jharkhand Assembly polls till noon, the JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance was leading in 42 out of the total 81 seats in the state Assembly, while the ruling BJP was ahead in 28 seats. Elections were held in Jharkhand over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat WI in third ODI by 4 wickets, win series 2-1

India beat West Indies in third ODI by 4 wickets to win the three-match series 2-1 at Cuttack today. Chasing t ...

Haryana’s Anupama and Assam’s Tonmoy win titles at Sub Junior Badminton Championships

HSB/ Bhubaneswar Haryana’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Assam’s Tonmoy Bikash Boruah caused big upsets to be crow ...

Football ISL; Coro’s brace fires FC Goa to top

HSB/ Goa Goa thrashed Odisha 3-0 to go on top of the Hero Indian Super League table at the Jawaharlal Nehru ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!