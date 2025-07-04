CPI National Council Adopts Key Resolutions, Warns Against US-India Trade Deal

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi —

The Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded its three-day National Council meeting in New Delhi on July 3, 2025, with the party adopting several resolutions on current political and socio-economic issues. The meeting, held from July 1 to 3, was presided over by National Council Secretary Com. Rama Krushna Panda.

Addressing a press conference here today CPI General Secretary D. Raja presented a draft political resolution, which will be placed before the upcoming Party Congress scheduled in Chandigarh from September 21 to 25. The draft underwent detailed discussion during the meeting, with several amendments proposed. The final version will be prepared by the National Secretariat after reviewing these suggestions.

CPI Backs July 9 National Strike

The CPI expressed strong support for the nationwide workers’ strike called on July 9, 2025, by Central Trade Unions and backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers’ organisations. The resolution underlined the need for united worker-peasant action against anti-labour and anti-farmer policies.

Opposition to Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The CPI voiced serious concerns over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The party passed a resolution demanding the rollback of this exercise, arguing that preparing a new voters’ list in just one or two months was impractical and risked disenfranchising many eligible voters. Instead, the CPI recommended using the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral rolls with only the addition of new voters who have turned 18.

Demand for Compensation in Himachal Pradesh

The party also called on the central government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to people in Himachal Pradesh who have suffered significant losses due to continuous heavy rainfall. The resolution noted widespread damage to crops and property and urged swift relief measures.

Strong Opposition to US-India COMPACT Trade Deal

In one of the strongest resolutions of the session, the CPI condemned the proposed U.S.-India trade deal under the COMPACT framework, recently unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling it a “death warrant for farmers,” the party demanded an immediate halt to the negotiations and the recall of the Indian delegation involved in the talks.

According to the CPI, the trade deal’s provisions—particularly those opening India’s agriculture and dairy sectors to U.S. agribusiness giants—pose a grave threat to the livelihoods of Indian farmers. The party highlighted the devastating impact of rising imports of oilseeds and soy products, which have already caused a collapse in domestic prices of soybean and cotton, leading to a surge in farmer suicides.

The CPI warned that the deal would not only hurt farmers and workers but also erode national sovereignty, destabilise the financial system, and exploit the youth of the country under the guise of “economic partnership.”