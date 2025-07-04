Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

CPI National Council Adopts Key Resolutions, Warns Against US-India Trade Deal

Jul 4, 2025

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded its three-day National Council meeting in New Delhi on July 3, 2025, with the party adopting several resolutions on current political and socio-economic issues. The meeting, held from July 1 to 3, was presided over by National Council Secretary Com. Rama Krushna Panda.

Addressing a press conference here today CPI General Secretary D. Raja presented a draft political resolution, which will be placed before the upcoming Party Congress scheduled in Chandigarh from September 21 to 25. The draft underwent detailed discussion during the meeting, with several amendments proposed. The final version will be prepared by the National Secretariat after reviewing these suggestions.

CPI Backs July 9 National Strike

The CPI expressed strong support for the nationwide workers’ strike called on July 9, 2025, by Central Trade Unions and backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers’ organisations. The resolution underlined the need for united worker-peasant action against anti-labour and anti-farmer policies.

Opposition to Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The CPI voiced serious concerns over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The party passed a resolution demanding the rollback of this exercise, arguing that preparing a new voters’ list in just one or two months was impractical and risked disenfranchising many eligible voters. Instead, the CPI recommended using the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral rolls with only the addition of new voters who have turned 18.

Demand for Compensation in Himachal Pradesh

The party also called on the central government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to people in Himachal Pradesh who have suffered significant losses due to continuous heavy rainfall. The resolution noted widespread damage to crops and property and urged swift relief measures.

Strong Opposition to US-India COMPACT Trade Deal

In one of the strongest resolutions of the session, the CPI condemned the proposed U.S.-India trade deal under the COMPACT framework, recently unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling it a “death warrant for farmers,” the party demanded an immediate halt to the negotiations and the recall of the Indian delegation involved in the talks.

According to the CPI, the trade deal’s provisions—particularly those opening India’s agriculture and dairy sectors to U.S. agribusiness giants—pose a grave threat to the livelihoods of Indian farmers. The party highlighted the devastating impact of rising imports of oilseeds and soy products, which have already caused a collapse in domestic prices of soybean and cotton, leading to a surge in farmer suicides.

The CPI warned that the deal would not only hurt farmers and workers but also erode national sovereignty, destabilise the financial system, and exploit the youth of the country under the guise of “economic partnership.”

Related Post

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar BJP Must Fight Against RJD-Cong Misinformation: Rajnath Singh

Jul 3, 2025
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

BIHAR: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Voter List Revision, Calls it a Threat to Democracy

Jun 28, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS for ‘Manusmriti Agenda’, Vows to Defend Constitution

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets July 4: सेंसेक्स 193 अंक चढ़ा; ऑयल एंड गैस सेक्टर में सबसे अधिक बढ़त

4 July 2025 7:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 4: Sensex Rises 193 Pts; Nifty Nears 25,500 Amid Sectoral Gains

4 July 2025 7:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets July 3: उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच बाजार गिरा, सेंसेक्स 170 अंक टूटा, स्मॉल-कैप में तेजी

4 July 2025 6:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 03: Markets Slip Amid Volatile Expiry; Sensex Drops 170 Pts

4 July 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!