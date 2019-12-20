FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2019 09:57:19      انڈین آواز
Ad

“Brute Force To Suppress Dissent”: Sonia Hits at Govt On CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amid the nationwide protests against new citizenship law, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a televised message on today, accused the government of “brute repression” and showing “utter disregard” for people’s voices.

“The BJP government has chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” the Congress president said in the statement addressing “fellow citizens”.

She said her party expressed deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against students, youth and citizens across the country. “In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concern. Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address to their concerns,” she said.

The statement comes amid protests across the nation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). There have been incidents of violence, stone-throwing and police firing on protesters in some cities.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and the vulnerable,” said Mrs Gandhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Amit ,Chirag, Forrest dismantle Bombay Bullets

mastermind Gujarat Giants’ entry into the Big Bout final Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi The trio of ...

Karnam Malleswari tips Mirabai Chanu as medal hope at Tokyo Olympics

BBC announces Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019 Award Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic Weigh ...

Football ISL : Bengaluru beat NorthEast United to move to the top

Guwahati,   After a defeat in the last game, their first in the Hero Indian Super League, defending cham ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!