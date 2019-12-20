“Brute Force To Suppress Dissent”: Sonia Hits at Govt On CAA

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amid the nationwide protests against new citizenship law, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a televised message on today, accused the government of “brute repression” and showing “utter disregard” for people’s voices.

“The BJP government has chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” the Congress president said in the statement addressing “fellow citizens”.

She said her party expressed deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against students, youth and citizens across the country. “In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concern. Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address to their concerns,” she said.

The statement comes amid protests across the nation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). There have been incidents of violence, stone-throwing and police firing on protesters in some cities.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and the vulnerable,” said Mrs Gandhi.