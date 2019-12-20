Various Delhi Metro stations closed

AMN

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC has closed entry and exit gates of 17 metro stations following the security instructions.

These stations are Delhi Gate, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jamia Millia , Dilshad Garden, Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave, Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan , Khan Market , Mandi House, Janpath, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

However, interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk Mandi Hosue, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat metro stations.