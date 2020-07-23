“Sir Syed’s legal background helped in establishing AMU”

AMU faculty delivers keynote address at International webinar





By Our Correspondent / Aligarh

“Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s legal background helped him establish the Mohammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College, which later became AMU”, said Professor M Shakeel Ahmed Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Delivering a keynote address in the international webinar on ‘Contemporary Challenges and Importance of Legal Education’ organized by Indian Forum for Education (IFE), Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prof samdani said: “With his legal knowledge, Sir Syed convinced the British to change the eligibility criteria in Indian Civil Services (ICS) exam and to increase the age limit which helped the Indian students at the time.”

He said that Sir Syed also assisted the British in the Qazi Act.

He also spoke on contributions of AMU alumnus, Prof Madhav Menon in implementing a five-year integrated BA LLB course in India and need for producing exemplary lawyers.

He said that law is a noble profession and one of the top professions in the world and lawyers occupy a very high status.

Attending the webinar as the chief speaker, Prof Samdani emphasised that Law is the foundation of every society as it develops abiding citizens.

Prof Samdani further discussed important works of Justice Mehmood, Justice Sir Sulaiman Shah, Justice Balakrishnan, Justice Ahmadi and others.