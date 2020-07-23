Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 10:21:06      انڈین آواز

“Sir Syed’s legal background helped in establishing AMU”

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMU faculty delivers keynote address at International webinar

By Our Correspondent / Aligarh

“Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s legal background helped him establish the Mohammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College, which later became AMU”, said Professor M Shakeel Ahmed Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Delivering a keynote address in the international webinar on ‘Contemporary Challenges and Importance of Legal Education’ organized by Indian Forum for Education (IFE), Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prof samdani said: “With his legal knowledge, Sir Syed convinced the British to change the eligibility criteria in Indian Civil Services (ICS) exam and to increase the age limit which helped the Indian students at the time.”

He said that Sir Syed also assisted the British in the Qazi Act.

He also spoke on contributions of AMU alumnus, Prof Madhav Menon in implementing a five-year integrated BA LLB course in India and need for producing exemplary lawyers.

He said that law is a noble profession and one of the top professions in the world and lawyers occupy a very high status.

Attending the webinar as the chief speaker, Prof Samdani emphasised that Law is the foundation of every society as it develops abiding citizens.

Prof Samdani further discussed important works of Justice Mehmood, Justice Sir Sulaiman Shah, Justice Balakrishnan, Justice Ahmadi and others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!